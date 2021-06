Q2 exports seen up 15% y/y - shippers

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok's port amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bangkok, June 21, 2020. (Reuters)

Thailand's exports are expected to rise 15% in the second quarter from a year earlier, powered by improved global demand and after coming off a low base last year, the shippers' council said on Tuesday.

While maintaining its export growth forecast of 6%-7% this year, the group said shipments could rise 10%-15% if the country can address a container shortage and high freight rates.