CCSA seeks Phuket Sandbox revisions

Beach chairs are placed on an empty beach in Phuket as the island province gears up for its July 1 reopening to tourists. (Photo by Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's (CCSA) sub-committee has asked the Tourism Authority of Thailand to revise the Covid-19 control plan proposed for its Phuket Tourism Sandbox programme, due to kick off on July 1.

A revision is required before it can be forwarded to the CCSA's main committee on Friday, Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the CCSA, said on Wednesday.

Suggestions made by the Department of Disease Control as well as the CCSA's sub-committee at a meeting yesterday will be incorporated into the revision to improve the effectiveness of Covid-19 control, she said.

"The sub-committee is concerned about public understanding of the tourism programme's Covid-19 safety measures, which may still worry many people as to what action will be taken in the event of new infections," she said.

"So the province has agreed to improve public understanding about its Covid-19 safety measures that will be implemented when the Phuket Tourism Sandbox programme begins."

Other weak points in the reopening plan identified at Wednesday's meeting will also be addressed before its submission to the CCSA's main committee, she said.

Aside from Phuket, other popular resort islands such as Samui in Surat Thani, Phi Phi in Krabi and some islands in Phangnga will later take part in the tourism reopening programme too, Dr Apisamai said.

Popular mainland tourist destinations will also join this programme, such as in Krabi, Phangnga, Chon Buri, Bangkok, Cha-am district of Phetchaburi, Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Buri Ram and Chiang Mai.

Under the Phuket Tourism Sandbox programme, foreign tourists from countries with low or medium risk of Covid-19 transmission who are fully vaccinated will from July 1 be allowed to enter Phuket and later travel to other destinations if they fulfill the 14-day stay requirement, she said.

These tourists will be required to show proof of them testing negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours before travelling, undergo another test upon arriving in Phuket and have repeat tests during their stay, she said.