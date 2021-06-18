Klong Toey project bids to open 2022

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) will open bidding for a construction contractor for the Klong Toey smart community project next year.

Director-general Lt JG Kamolsak Promprayoon said the authority has hired companies responsible for architecture design and engineering for the smart community project, worth 9.9 billion baht.

The architectural designer will be asked to submit a design by this October.

Concurrently, the PAT is seeking a company to study the Environmental Impact Assessment and after that, it will propose the project to the government.

It will be asked to approve a budget and open bidding for contractors to build phase one, worth 2.3 billion baht.

He said the construction of phase 1 is anticipated to start in 2023 and wrap up in 2025 before construction of three more phases begins.

The project, comprising 12 residential buildings with 504 units each, four parking buildings, three 10-floor office buildings with one parking building, a three-level market with a parking area, stretching 58 rai, will be modified according to building laws.

The project with a total of 6,048 units is aimed at householders in communities around Bangkok Port with central areas, offices, governmental offices, public health offices, advocacy foundations, parking areas, schools, a nursery, markets and parks included.

He said the PAT wanted the project not just to provide housing but also to improve quality of life in the area.

The PAT hopes to modernise Bangkok's port and its nearby areas, parts of which have been encroached upon by poor people.