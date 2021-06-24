Thailand slow in terms of 5G download speeds

Thailand ranked bottom out of eight Asia-Pacific economies in terms of 5G download speeds, according to mobile analytics company Opensignal. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand ranked bottom out of eight Asia-Pacific economies in terms of 5G download speeds. However, the country ranked middle for 5G-based video streaming, gaming experience and voice app usage, according to mobile analytics company Opensignal.

Thailand clocked 5G download speeds of 122.5 megabits per second (Mbps), based on an analysis by Opensignal which collected data from March 1 to May 29 this year.

South Korea topped the list with 5G download speeds of 380.5 Mbps, followed by Taiwan, Australia and Japan.

However, in terms of 5G peak download speed and 5G upload speed, Taiwan ranked first in both categories with speeds of 847.3 Mbps and 51.8 Mbps, respectively, followed by South Korea with speeds of 771.4 Mbps and 30.6 Mbps, respectively.

Thailand was in seventh position for peak 5G download speeds at 414.9 Mbps and third in terms of 5G upload speed at 26.4 Mbps.

According to Opensignal, Singapore was fifth in 5G download speed rankings despite just launching 5G services in the second half of last year.

"This is especially interesting for Singapore because operators there have a limited amount of mid-band 5G spectrum available than operators in other markets," Opensignal said in its statement.

The mobile analytics firm also compared eight Asia-Pacific markets in terms of 5G-powered video streaming, gaming, and chatting over popular voice apps.

Thailand ranked fourth in terms of 5G video experience with a speed of 80.7 Mbps, behind Taiwan with 84.1 Mbps, South Korea with 82.3 Mbps and Hong Kong with 81.6 Mbps, respectively.

"All the APAC markets Opensignal analysed enjoyed excellent 5G video experience at 75 Mbps or above," the company said.

Thailand ranked fifth in 5G gaming experience with 82.2 Mbps while South Korea was on top with 90.4 Mbps and Singapore in second place at 87.2 Mbps.

In terms of 5G voice app experience, Thailand ranked fifth with speeds of 82.7 Mbps. The top two were South Korea and Taiwan with speeds of 84.9 Mbps and 83.9 Mbps, respectively.

Opensignal also compared markets on how much time on average 5G users spend connected to 5G service (5G availability) and the number of locations in which 5G users have access to a connection.

Thailand ranked fourth in terms of 5G availability at 18.8% of mobile connection time and fourth in terms of 5G reach with a score of 4 out of 10.

The top three in both categories were Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, respectively.