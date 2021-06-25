B50bn govt savings bonds offer to fund Covid relief schemes

The government will offer 50 billion baht in savings bonds next month to finance Covid-19 relief measures, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The proceeds will be for spending measures including a co-payment scheme and cash handouts for low-income people, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the ministry's public debt management office, said.

The cabinet approved an additional economic relief package totalling 255 billion baht to help people affected by the latest outbreak.

The bonds, to be offered from July 5 to 23, will be three-year issues with an annual average coupon of 1.8% and four-year issues with a 1.9% coupon on average, she said.

The debt is part of a 1 trillion baht borrowing plan announced last year in response to the pandemic.