Phuket hotels say they are ready to welcome tourists

Phuket will reopen for vaccinated tourists on Thursday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Hotel operators in Phuket say they are ready to reopen and have prepared measures to receive foreign visitors when the island province reopens under the Phuket Tourism Sandbox scheme on Thursday.

The Bangkok Post talked to several hotel operators on the southern island about what they have done to prepare themselves to curb the spread of Covid-19 when Phuket reopens.

While Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday affirmed the government will proceed with the sandbox plan, he said health measures must be good enough to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

Boonsong Suratod, front office manager of the Cape Panwa Hotel, said the hotel has been approved by the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration and the sandbox programme to welcome foreign visitors from Thursday.

"All workers here have been vaccinated and rooms, restaurants and other facilities have been made ready to serve foreign tourists. We have already trained our workers to strictly follow health measures against Covid-19," he said.

At Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, its front office manager Jirapong Tubyen said the hotel will strictly impose all the programme rules, such as social distancing between staff and guests, and keeping rooms, restaurants, touching points like doors, tables and chairs clean.

Apinya Techawanto, a receptionist at Sri Panwa Hotel, said the staff at her hotel have all received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

She said tourists who will stay at her hotel are required to undergo a Covid-19 test at Phuket Airport under the Department of Disease Control's regulations before the hotel sends shuttle vehicles that have been sanitised to pick them up.

Hotel staff assigned to pick them up will wear face masks and special outfits to prevent Covid-19. They have been told to stick to social distancing rules, she said.

She said foreign tourists will be allowed to leave their hotels and travel in Phuket if their Covid-19 tests are negative.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand in Phuket reported that 460 businesses and 300 hotels in the province have passed sanitation standard tests of the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration. Meanwhile, the authorities have invited boat and pier operators to a meeting to instruct them how they can serve visitors safely.