Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Q1 household debt to GDP hits 90.5% as economy slows
Business

Q1 household debt to GDP hits 90.5% as economy slows

published : 30 Jun 2021 at 16:15

writer: Reuters

People discuss personal loans at a Money Expo held at Bitec in December. Household debt ratio to gross domestic product was 90.5% in the first quarter. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)
People discuss personal loans at a Money Expo held at Bitec in December. Household debt ratio to gross domestic product was 90.5% in the first quarter. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's household debt ratio to gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 90.5% in the first quarter, the highest since at least 2003, Bank of Thailand (BoT) data showed on Wednesday, as coronavirus outbreaks battered the tourism-reliant economy.

At the end of March, household debt increased to 14.1 trillion baht from 14.0 trillion baht at the end of December, equal to 89.4% of GDP, already among Asia's highest. The BoT's household debt data starts from 2003. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Re-Solution' group submits new constitutional amendment bill

A new charter amendment bill has been submitted by a group calling itself "Re-Solution", aiming at dismantling the "Prayut regime" and preventing Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha staying on in power.

17:08
Business

As Phuket reopens, small businesses feel left behind

PHUKET: As the government prepares to celebrate the country's reopening to foreign tourists this week, many businesses on the holiday island of Phuket aren't so enthusiastic about the return of visitors.

16:57
World

Cambodia activists say conservation group targeted by govt

The founder of a Cambodian conservation group that saw three of its activists jailed this month says the government is taking aim at them for their work exposing corruption and environmental abuse - an allegation the government denies.

16:19