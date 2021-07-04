Laos surveys new expressway linking Thailand, China

A planned new expressway in northern Laos will link with Thailand via the bridge over the Mekong River in Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai. (Bangkok Post photo)

Surveyors are designing a route for a new expressway in Laos that will cut travel time between northern Thailand and southern China.

Liu Jingwei, an official overseeing the project, said officials were surveying the route for the expressway that will connect Huayxai in Laos' Bokeo province and Boten, the Lao town in Luang Namtha bordering China, according to the Vientiane Times.

The expressway was approved by the Lao government in 2020, with construction costs estimated at US$3.8 million.

The new road will connect with Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai via the existing bridge over the Mekong River.

The 180-kilometre highway would allow vehicles to travel at 80 kilometres per hour and a drive from Thailand to China through Laos would take less than two hours.

Bokeo governor Buakhong Nammavong said the new road would pave the way for quick delivery of goods within Laos and with other countries, the Lao English state media said.