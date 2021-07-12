Section
Major malls close for two weeks to curb infections
Business

Major malls close for two weeks to curb infections

published : 12 Jul 2021 at 06:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

People walk though almost-empty streets in the shopping district of Siam Square on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Large-scale shopping malls in the capital and some dark-red zone provinces are closed for two weeks to comply with the latest Covid-19 curbs in 10 provinces.

Sixteen branches belonging to Central Department store, except Tops supermarkets and Central Food Halls, will be closed from Monday until July 25.

On its Facebook page, Central Department Store said a total of 16 branches will be closed to help curb the soaring Covid-19 infection rate.

They are Chidlom, CentralWorld, Silom Complex, Chaeng Watttha, Lat Phrao, Bang Na, Pinklao, Mega Bang Na, Rama III, Rama II, EastVille, Future Park Rangsit, Westgate, Salaya, Ram-Intra and Festival Hat Yai, it said.

Tops supermarkets and Central Food Halls at these premises will remain open from 8am to 8pm, while key service businesses at these premises, including eateries (takeouts only), banks, pharmacies and mobile phone shops are also open, it said.

Meanwhile, shopping malls under the Mall Group, including all branches of The Mall, the Emporium, the Emquartier, and Paragon Department Store, are also closed for 14 days, starting on Monday, except for supermarkets, food courts, pharmacy shops, eateries (takeouts only), banks, mobile phone shops and vaccination sites.

IKEA Bangna and IKEA Bang Yai announced they will close from Monday until further notice. IKEA Phuket remains open as usual.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced tougher restrictions on people's movement and curfew in 10 provinces, including Greater Bangkok, for 14 days.

