Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
BoT: Inflation to hover around lower band of target by year-end
Business

BoT: Inflation to hover around lower band of target by year-end

published : 13 Jul 2021 at 11:14

writer: Reuters

The Bank of Thailand said on Tuesday that headline inflation should decline and hover around the lower band of its target range of 1%-3% by the end of the year.

A jump in inflation in the second quarter was deemed as temporary due to the low base of energy prices and several price relief measures employed by the government in the previous year, the central bank said in an open letter to the Finance Ministry.

Average headline inflation over the next 12 months should fall within the target range, it said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

BoT: Inflation to hover around lower band of target by year-end

The Bank of Thailand said on Tuesday that headline inflation should decline and hover around the lower band of its target range of 1%-3% by the end of the year.

11:14
Thailand

Couple tie knot during Phuket Sandbox

PHUKET: A Hong Kong man and his Thai fiancee registered their marriage on Monday while staying in the province under the Phuket Sandbox programme.

10:48
Thailand

Residents file damages complaints over chemical factory fire

SAMUT PRAKAN: To date, 1,266 people have filed damage complaints arising from the explosion and fire at the Ming Dih Chemical Company factory in Bang Phli district on July 5.

10:47