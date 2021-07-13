BoT: Inflation to hover around lower band of target by year-end

The Bank of Thailand said on Tuesday that headline inflation should decline and hover around the lower band of its target range of 1%-3% by the end of the year.

A jump in inflation in the second quarter was deemed as temporary due to the low base of energy prices and several price relief measures employed by the government in the previous year, the central bank said in an open letter to the Finance Ministry.

Average headline inflation over the next 12 months should fall within the target range, it said.