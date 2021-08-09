Section
Philippine central bank vows easy monetary policy, Q1 GDP revised
Business

published : 9 Aug 2021 at 10:25

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. (Reuters)
MANILA: The Philippines' central bank will keep its accommodative monetary policy plans for as long as needed to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, its governor said on Monday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also said he expects a "strong recovery" in the second quarter after a contraction in the first quarter. Policymakers will meet on Thursday to decide on key interest rates, while second-quarter economic data will be released on Tuesday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 3.9% in the first quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Monday, revising the figure from an initial 4.2% contraction 

In July, Philippine economic managers said GDP growth this year will likely be between 6.0% to 7.0%, but a two-week lockdown of the capital region to contain the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant could undermine the outlook.

"Looking ahead, we see a strong growth of around 7.7% in 2022 and 6.5% in 2023," Diokno told ANC news channel.

GDP fell by a record 9.6% in 2020, owing to tight and lengthy coronavirus lockdowns that stifled consumer spending and business activities. 

