AirAsia joins crowded food market

Thailand's online food delivery competition is expected to intensify with Malaysia-based AirAsia Group's launch of the airasia super app and the rollout of its "airasia food" delivery service.

The app is operated by airasia digital, the digital arm of the airline AirAsia Group.

The news comes as e-commerce giant Shopee is recruiting rider partners for its new food delivery service, called ShopeeFood, to generate new revenue from its large customer database. The service is expected to be launched this quarter.

Amanda Woo, chief executive of airasia super app, said airasia food was launched in Bangkok as a new service that caters to people's new-normal lifestyle while supporting local merchants and communities.

She said the key goal of the airasia super app was to be the best value one-stop travel and lifestyle application for everyone and every need.

As part of the launch, airasia food has launched a major incentive campaign to attract new customers.

The campaign includes 30,000 free meals over the course of 30 days, starting on Tuesday, through partners including McDonald's, Flash Coffee and Cafe Amazon.

Free delivery on all orders within a radius of 6 kilometres will also be offered until Sept 30.

The delivery service is now available for four districts in Bangkok at the start, encompassing Din Daeng, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao and Huai Khwang. More districts will be added to the service soon.

Airasia food also aims to expand into other regions such as Phuket and Chiang Mai in the near future.

"Airasia food marks the beginning of our digital revolution in Thailand, and we are currently preparing for courier, grocery, ride-hailing and beauty services, which will be launched in coming weeks," said Ms Woo.

In July, AirAsia announced it had acquired Indonesian superapp Gojek's business operations in Thailand, which includes food delivery service.

Gojek's resources and services in Thailand have been transferred to airasia digital. Gojek in Thailand had over 50,000 rider partners and 40,000 restaurant partners before joining airasia digital.

Varut Vutipongsatorn, country head of airasia super app, said that with the strength of the AirAsia brand in the travel sector along with the integral local insights of the ex-Gojek team in Thailand, "we believe that airasia food will be able to offer the best customer experience and fast become the leading value provider of choice for Bangkokians."

As part of the launch, airasia food is offering a 5% commission fee to support food merchants until the end of October.