Revamped QSNCC already taking bookings for future events

A digital rendition of the new QSNCC which will open in 2022.

N.C.C. Management & Development Co announced it will open the new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in September 2022 and has begun taking bookings for future events.

With an investment budget of 15 billion baht, QSNCC will be reintroduced as the largest convention centre in the central business district of Bangkok with five times larger space and an additional retail zone.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, director of TCC Assets (Thailand) Co, said despite the Covid-19 challenges globally, the company managed to follow its long-term investment plan to complete the QSNCC remodelling successfully.

"This fulfils our vision and aspiration to transform the QSNCC into the leading world-class convention centre in Asia," he said.

"We believe that Thailand's strategic location will benefit our stakeholders -- organisers, exhibitors, customers and visitors -- with a highly competitive ecosystem of the supply chain for endless business opportunities, great accessibilities, a good variety of destinations and hospitality services," said Mr Panote.

"We are confident that these strengths will enable the QSNCC to capture the interests of leading international Mice [meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions] and event businesses, promoters as well as operators, and to be known as Thailand's ultimate inspiring world-class event platform for all."

With a total event space of 78,500 square metres, the QSNCC provides two main exhibition halls with over 45,000 sq m, two large conference halls with nearly 10,000 sq m and an additional 50 flexible meeting rooms.

The centre is accessible by the Metropolitan Rapid Transit and has 2,700 indoor parking spaces.

The revamped QSNCC has recently opened for bookings and has received responses from Mice operators and exhibitors as well as from merchandisers and food businesses for the retail space.

Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, president of N.C.C. Management & Development Co, said the QSNCC has been a leading player in the Mice industry in Thailand for three decades.

The QSNCC has been known for its high-standard event venue with well-rounded capabilities and resources, and its impressive experience in accommodating 20,000 leading events at both national and international levels.

"We believe that the revived QSNCC will serve the needs of all customer segments and support all event types which can possibly be imagined," said Mr Sakchai.