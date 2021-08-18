Section
Longan exports to China resume
Business

Longan exports to China resume

published : 18 Aug 2021 at 12:11

writer: Online Reporters

Workers are seen at a longan processing plant in Lamphun province. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Workers are seen at a longan processing plant in Lamphun province. (File photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

China allowed 56 longan packaging companies to resume exporting Thai longan to China on Aug 17, reversing a ban imposed on Aug 13, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Mallika Boonmeetrakook, advisor to the commerce minister, said on Wednesday that the Chinese government gave the green light to 56 longan sorting and packaging companies with records of low pest infestations.

They were among 75 longan sorting and packaging companies earlier banned. Nine of the companies had been banned since March.

The latest ban was imposed last Friday after Thai longan were found to be contaminated with mealybugs.

The remaining companies can also resume their longan exports to China in the future if they can prove to have implemented effective measures to screen out pests in their exports, Ms Mallika said.

