TikTok to raise engagement

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken on Janu 6, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is expanding its reach in terms of entertainment content to shopping, edutainment and infotainment to bolster user engagement amid tough competition in the segment.

In its livestreaming feature, audiences will also be allowed to become guests on shows in a move that will support new customer experience, TikTok indicated.

"This year, we see more sophisticated and creative content from users with a rise in time spent and frequency use from various user groups than 2020," Surayot Aimlaor, head of marketing for TikTok Thailand, said via a virtual group media interview yesterday.

"TikTok has gained more awareness since the starting point in 2019," he said.

He said TikTok has turned into an entertainment destination for Thais, noting entertainment content can ease users' stress from the pandemic while they spend more time at home.

According to a report published by social media management platform We Are Social in January this year, Thais spend 5.07 hours online a day with 87.8% of Thai respondents preferring entertainment content.

Some 35.3% of respondents said they use online channels as a way to reduce their stress.

Citing Nielsen's study commissioned by TikTok in 2020, three out of four TikTok users feel positive and inspired as they can express themselves openly and 60% said they feel a sense of being part of the TikTok community.

"Currently, more platforms have made a foray into the short-form video feature, but we are still at the top of people's minds in this area," said Mr Surayot.

TikTok is now diversifying into new content and tools for creators.

In the US, a pilot TikTok Resumes feature was rolled out as another channel for recruitment and job discovery.

"We're teaming up with select companies and inviting job seekers to apply for entry-level to experienced positions with some of the world's most sought-after employers," he said.

TikTok now has a new feature that enables a livestreaming host to invite multiple guests to join the show and talk. The TikTok Gated LIVE feature also lets celebrities interact with fans.

Siriprapa Weerachaising, user and content operations lead at TikTok Thailand, said TikTok supports various types of entertainment content through its platform, including infotainment such as news, tricks to prevent contraction of Covid-19 and how to take care of oral health.

Edutainment is also in focus as people can learn English or other knowledge via the platform.

She said beauty and fashion brands are seeking new creators in TikTok to boost customer engagement.

"These creators can tell stories on ways they make up and dress in a fun way," she said.