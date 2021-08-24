Phangnga targets 30,000 travellers

Phangnga reopening under the 7+7 extension scheme is set to welcome 30,000 travellers, generating 2.5 billion baht throughout the fourth quarter.

After the registration for the Certificate of Entry (COE) for this scheme was opened on Aug 16, more than 700 room nights were booked for August to September across four extended areas, including Phangnga, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Chayabol Hirankanokkul, president of Phangnga Tourism Association, said the province received 5-6 bookings for this month, but tourism operators project 5,000 travellers generating 800 million baht in September.

Tourists can visit other destinations after seven days in Phuket sandbox including the "Phangnga Prompt", the provincial reopening plan comprising Khao Lak and Koh Yao.

There are 75 hotels certified with the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus, of which 25% will open for tourists during the first stage of the scheme.

Mr Chayabol said if the outbreak situation and travel sentiment improve, 50-60 SHA Plus hotels will reopen in the last quarter.

Under this programme, travellers who choose Khao Lak can stay within the area of Thai Muang district and Takua Pa district and have to get daily checks with hotels, while officials at checkpoints will instruct tourists about available zones for them.

For Koh Yao and Natai beach in Khao Lak, tourists have to use services from SHA Plus operators throughout their trips.

If Phangnga reports more than 90 new cases per week or hospital bed occupancy reaches over 80% of overall capacity of 589 beds for Covid-19 patients, the province will consider some restrictions for certain activities.

If there is untraceable and uncontrollable spread of the coronavirus, the programme will have to be suspended.