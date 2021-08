Bank of Ayudhya to acquire SHB Finance in Vietnam

Bank of Ayudhya Plc said on Wednesday that it will acquire SHB Finance in Vietnam from Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank for 5.1 billion baht.

"We are very pleased to announce that we have signed agreements with SHB to acquire a 100% stake in SHB Finance, SHB's consumer finance subsidiary," Bank of Ayudhya President Seiichiro Akita said in a statement.