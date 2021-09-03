Top court rejects Orange Line bid suit

The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld the lower court's decision not to consider a petition against the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) over the bidding process for the Orange Line's western extension.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the court threw out the lawsuit on the grounds the selection process falls under the MRTA's jurisdiction.

According to Mr Pakapong, the court said it is not authorised to order the MRTA to suspend any action that has yet to take place.

The petition was lodged by BTS Group Holdings against the MRTA's plan to open new bidding for the western section of the MRT Orange Line worth 120 billion baht. It was one of three lawsuits which BTS Group Holdings filed against the MRTA when the latter changed the bidding terms after several bid envelopes with the original terms had been sold to potential bidders.

The MRTA decided to cancel the bid altogether in February after BTS Group Holdings protested.

The second lawsuit involving the changing of the Orange Line's bidding criteria was dismissed by the Supreme Administrative Court following the cancellation of the bidding process.

A third, pending in the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases, involves the MRTA's alleged unlawful revision of bidding terms and cancelling the bidding for the extension.