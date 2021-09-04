Thousands fly after lifting of restrictions

Passengers flocked to airports across the country to travel after lockdown measures were eased by the government on Wednesday. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thousands of passengers flocked to airports across the country to travel after lockdown measures were eased by the government earlier this week, according to the Transport Ministry.

The ministry reported that over 7,000 passengers flocked to 14 reopened airports across the country to board about 130 flights after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration eased the national lockdown on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 Thais boarded 14 flights in seven airports under the Department of Airports and almost 4,500 passengers travelled through six airports under the Airports of Thailand, according to the ministry.

Many flights were reportedly cancelled after Phuket decided not to reopen to Thai visitors until Wednesday.

Thanee Chuangchoo, director of Phuket Airport, said the province suspended the reopening to local visitors after a new cluster was found among Myanmar migrants who sneaked into Phuket.

The island province saw new daily cases soar from two to 200, he said, noting Phuket is expected to reopen to Thai visitors starting on Sept 8.

Meanwhile, Thai Air Asia has notified that it will resume 11 domestic flights from yesterday onward after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand eased travel restrictions.

However, the airline said it will not allow passengers who do not properly wear face masks to board flights to prevent onboard Covid-19 transmissions.

Thai Air Asia said the move is in accordance with recommendations made by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

It also announced that the airline will consider banning passengers who do not wear proper face masks.