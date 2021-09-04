Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thousands fly after lifting of restrictions
Business

Thousands fly after lifting of restrictions

published : 4 Sep 2021 at 07:22

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Passengers flocked to airports across the country to travel after lockdown measures were eased by the government on Wednesday. (Bangkok Post photo)
Passengers flocked to airports across the country to travel after lockdown measures were eased by the government on Wednesday. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thousands of passengers flocked to airports across the country to travel after lockdown measures were eased by the government earlier this week, according to the Transport Ministry.

The ministry reported that over 7,000 passengers flocked to 14 reopened airports across the country to board about 130 flights after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration eased the national lockdown on Wednesday.

Over 2,000 Thais boarded 14 flights in seven airports under the Department of Airports and almost 4,500 passengers travelled through six airports under the Airports of Thailand, according to the ministry.

Many flights were reportedly cancelled after Phuket decided not to reopen to Thai visitors until Wednesday.

Thanee Chuangchoo, director of Phuket Airport, said the province suspended the reopening to local visitors after a new cluster was found among Myanmar migrants who sneaked into Phuket.

The island province saw new daily cases soar from two to 200, he said, noting Phuket is expected to reopen to Thai visitors starting on Sept 8.

Meanwhile, Thai Air Asia has notified that it will resume 11 domestic flights from yesterday onward after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand eased travel restrictions.

However, the airline said it will not allow passengers who do not properly wear face masks to board flights to prevent onboard Covid-19 transmissions.

Thai Air Asia said the move is in accordance with recommendations made by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

It also announced that the airline will consider banning passengers who do not wear proper face masks.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

15,942 new Covid cases, 257 more deaths

Thailand logged 15,942 new Covid-19 cases and 257 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

08:29
Business

Debt restructuring to be extended

Debt restructuring periods offered to borrowers affected by the pandemic could be extended to more than 10 years, according to the Thai Bankers' Association chairman.

08:00
Business

Association of Domestic Travel eyes 75m domestic trips in 2021

The Association of Domestic Travel (ADT) hopes to tally 75 million domestic trips this year, using the government's stimulus package in the final quarter to spur tourism.

07:55