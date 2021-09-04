Bang Na rail plan to be scrutinised

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is moving forward with its plan to conduct a feasibility study on a light double-track railway system between Bang Na district and Suvarnabhumi airport to alleviate traffic congestion on the Bang Na-Trat road.

The road is one of the main roads used to travel to the airport and the eastern region of the country. Its surrounding areas consist of residential and commercial zones, but a rail service has yet to be constructed for residents.

The BMA's Traffic and Transportation Department held a meeting on Friday to select consultants to carry out the study, which is to be part of a proposal to be submitted to the Transport Ministry.

A market sounding is to be conducted in November or December.

Prapas Luengsirinapha, director of the department, speaking remotely yesterday, said the 19.7-km project will cover 14 stations from Bangkok to Samut Prakan, which will be split into two phases.

The department plans to allow the private sector to join a Public-Private Partnership initiative in the first phase to cover 14.6km, Mr Prapas said.

The first phase is expected to cover 12 stations beginning at Bang Na intersection and ending in Samut Prakan. The route is to continue to the eastern Kanchanaphisek Interchange, passing through Kingkaew Interchange to reach Thana City.

Another phase is to cover two stations at 5.1km in length from the city to the airport.

The railway is expected to accommodate between 15,000 and 30,000 commuters per hour, Mr Prapas said.

He said a company will be chosen by January to construct the railway.