Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SEC seeks to revoke licence of digital asset exchange firm
Business

SEC seeks to revoke licence of digital asset exchange firm

published : 4 Sep 2021 at 16:01

writer: Online Reporters

The SEC logo at the headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok. (File photo)
The SEC logo at the headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok. (File photo)

The Securities and Exchange Commission will ask the Finance Ministry to revoke the licence of Huobi (Thailand) Co, a digital asset exchange operator, after it failed to fix system flaws after more than five months.

As a result, the company must continue to suspend services and return assets to all clients within three months, according to the regulator's announcement on Saturday.

During a review in February and March this year, the regulator said it had found flaws in Huobi's management structure and platform, which violated regulations.

The commission at its meeting on March 19 resolved to ask Huobi to correct the flaws by the authority granted it under Section 35 of the Digital Asset Act. 

However, the firm was unable to solve the problem by the deadline.

During a meeting on April 1, the SEC decided to ask Huobi to temporarily suspend its services and rectify  the flaws within a given date. The commission also asked the firm to return assets to its clients. 

But Huobi kept asking for extensions to the deadline. The SEC approved its requests but the firm was still unable to solve the problems by Tuesday's deadline.

On Thursday, the SEC found the company still failed to comply with its order after five months and 12 days, prompting it to seek the revocation of the company's licence to operate in Thailand.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

New owner plans $300m Myanmar mobile expansion

The Lebanese investment firm M1 Group has pledged to spend US$330 million over the next three years to expand the Myanmar telecom business that it is buying from Telenor of Norway, bucking moves by many international investors to exit the junta-ruled country.

17:45
Thailand

Visitors trickle back to reopened Koh Lan

CHON BURI: Koh Lan, a popular tourist destination a short ferry ride from Pattaya, saw a small number of holidaymakers on Saturday, as the island gradually reopens to tourists after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

17:07
Business

SEC seeks to revoke licence of digital asset exchange firm

The Securities and Exchange Commission will ask the Finance Ministry to revoke the licence of Huobi (Thailand) Co, a digital asset exchange operator, after it failed to fix system flaws after more than five months.

16:01