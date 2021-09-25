First made-in-Thailand virtual influencer debuts

AI Ailynn, a virtual influencer created by SIA Bangkok Co. (Photo from SIA Bangkok Instagram)

She poses. She chats. She inspires you to buy stuff you never knew you needed. And she asks for nothing in return.

Meet AI Ailyn, Thailand’s first metaverse human created by SIA Bangkok, which describes itself a “virtual influencer agency”.

According to the company’s website, AI Ailyn is 21 years old and 165cm tall.

Not many other details are available about her but according to the company website, AI Ailyn has the rare AB blood type. She has a cool character and is brimming with self-confidence.

Like all members of Gen Z, she’s a realist and an extrovert, daring to explore the unknown.

Her arrival on the local scene comes at a time when digital advertising is booming, at the expense of most other traditional media, and SIA expects to tap into interest from brands looking to set themselves apart from the crowd.

Digital advertising billings last year rose 8% to 21 billion baht and are forecast to grow another 11% this year to 23.3 billion. A breakdown by segments showed influencer-related billings accounted for 9% or 2.1 billion baht, second only to Facebook and YouTube.

Virtual influencers are a global trend in influencer marketing.

Lu Do Magalu is regarded as the world’s most famous virtual influencer. She made her first appearance on YouTube in 2009 to promote iBlogTV on behalf of Magazine Luiza.

She’s been active in unboxing videos, product reviews, and many more activities on her social media accounts. She has also lent a helping hand to Adidas in driving consumer engagement.

Currently, Lu Do Magalu has 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 4.2 million followers on TikTok.