Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30K passengers on Monday
Business

Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30K passengers on Monday

published : 30 Oct 2021 at 05:55

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Suvarnabhumi airport expects 30,000 visitors to come on the first day the country reopens to fully vaccinated travellers on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Suvarnabhumi airport expects 30,000 visitors to come on the first day the country reopens to fully vaccinated travellers on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Airports of Thailand (AoT) says its six international airports are ready to welcome passengers as it expects 30,000 passengers to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday, the day of the country's reopening to foreign tourists.

The AoT manages Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai international airports.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn says new tech equipment have been procured for all six airports to adjust to the new normal. All airport personnel have also received booster shots to improve immunity against the coronavirus, Mr Nitinai says.

All agencies -- such as the airport quarantine office, immigration and customs -- have prepared drills to combat the virus at checkpoints, he says.

He says air traffic data shows Suvarnabhumi airport will facilitate about 440 commercial flights -- 230 domestic and 110 international -- and 100 cargo flights on Monday.

He says it has been estimated that those flights take up only 30% of the airport's capacity, noting there will be about 30,000 passengers at the airport, including 7,000 from international flights.

Mr Nitinai says the AoT has procured 196 common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks to help passengers check-in and 42 common-use bag drops (CUBD).

He says the kiosks will help passengers check-in 6–12 hours before departure via the airline's app, noting the kiosks will display a virtual seat map so passengers can choose where they want to sit in advance.

Afterwards, passengers can use the CUBD for their baggage, Mr Nitinai said.

In addition, the AoT also planned to bring passengers from the main terminal building to a newly opened SAT-1 building, which could increase the airport's capacity to accommodate more than 30 million passengers per year, he says.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved

PATTAYA: Local tourism operators are upset that the popular resort city has been left off a short list of places where alcohol sales will be allowed in restaurants starting on Monday.

20:18
Thailand

Police try to break up Din Daeng vigil

Police pushed back pro-democracy supporters who had gathered at the Din Daeng police station in Bangkok on Friday to hold a candlelit vigil for a young protester who died a day earlier.

19:13
World

Myanmar junta sentences Suu Kyi aide to 20 years for treason

Myanmar's military sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison on Friday, his lawyer said, the first high-ranking member of her party to be jailed by a junta court.

18:59