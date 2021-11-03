Finance Ministry to sell B80bn of govt savings bonds this month

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Finance Ministry will sell to the public 80 billion baht of savings bonds from Nov 15 to help finance a budget deficit, a senior ministry official said on Wednesday.

The ministry also plans to sell a further 70 billion baht of savings bonds around May next year for the same purpose, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, head of the Public Debt Management Office, told a briefing.

The budget deficit is projected at 700 billion baht in the 2022 fiscal year that started on Oct 1.

The savings bond issues are part of a wider debt management plan which includes new borrowing of 1.12 trillion baht, Ms Patricia said.

The plan, however, is less than that approved by the cabinet in September.

Borrowing sources include government bond issues, treasury bills, promissory notes and term loans, she added.

The government may also seek foreign borrowing, either from international organisations or the capital market, she said, adding the domestic debt market was quite tight after continued borrowing.

On a 500 billion borrowing decree for coronavirus response, the government has already borrowed 1.44 billion baht.

Thailand's public debt is expected to be about 62% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, up from 57.98% as of September, she added.