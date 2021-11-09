Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PTTEP gas production licences renewed
Business

PTTEP gas production licences renewed

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 17:21

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

Bongkot gas field in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo by PTT Exploration and Production Plc)
Bongkot gas field in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo by PTT Exploration and Production Plc)

The Department of Mineral Fuels has renewed licences to produce natural gas at Bongkot gas field for PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), enabling the company to continue with its plan to secure sufficient gas supply for Thailand.

A gas production licence for block 15 at Bongkot, located in the Gulf of Thailand, expires in April next year while the licences for blocks 16 and 17 expire in March, 2023.

PTTEP is required to transfer certain assets for gas exploration and production to the department under the production-sharing contract (PSC) model, said department chief Sarawut Kaewtathip as he signed an asset transfer agreement with PTTEP on Tuesday.

Thailand has replaced a concession-based contract with the PSC model, which grants the government a right to own and regulate usage of assets of energy companies.

PTTEP is given permission to operate at Bongkot, Erawan and Arthit gas fields, all of which are in the Gulf of Thailand.

The company won an auction to be the successor to US-based Chevron Corp, whose concession at Erawan expires in April next year, but it is unable to enter the site because of an unsettled dispute between Chevron and the Department of Mineral Fuels over who will pay for transferable asset decommissioning.

A worry over insufficient gas supply caused PTTEP to plan for an increase in gas production at Bongkot to 850 metric million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), from 700 MMSCFD at present, in order to offset a decline in gas production at Erawan.

PTTEP also plans to increase gas production at Arthit to 330 MMSCFD, from 220 MMSCFD at present.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

PTTEP gas production licences renewed

The Department of Mineral Fuels has renewed licences to produce natural gas at Bongkot gas field for PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), enabling the company to continue with its plan to secure sufficient gas supply for Thailand.

17:21
World

Duterte daughter quits mayor race as Philippine election deadline looms

MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.

17:14
Thailand

Govt plans to reopen borders to foreign workers amid shortage

Thailand plans to reopen its borders to workers from neighbouring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, a government official said on Tuesday, in a bid to ease a labour shortage that is hurting the export and tourism-dependent economy.

17:00