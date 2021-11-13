Krabi seeks cabinet okay for infrastructure projects

Tourism operators in Krabi seek to convince the mobile cabinet meeting in the province this month to approve major transportation infrastructure projects to help connect the Andaman tourism cluster.

"Krabi tourism ranked fourth in terms of revenue in the country, and the province deserves to get approval for infrastructure to facilitate locals and tourists as some of the projects have been delayed for too long," said Sasithorn Kittidhrakul, president of the Krabi Tourism Association.

As the mobile cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Nov 16 in Krabi, the provincial sector would like to propose the government accelerate the Sala Dan pier project at Koh Lanta which will help increase sea transport to Koh Phi Phi and other destinations in the provinces of Phuket, Trang and Satun.

She said the province is also waiting for the 1.6-billion-baht budget approval for the bridge connecting the mainland with Koh Lanta Noi, replacing ferries which are less convenient for both locals and tourists.

"That infrastructure will improve the living quality for locals and significantly upgrade travel in the province and be in line with the international airport expansion that will increase carrying capacity to 8 million passengers per year," she said.

Ms Sasithorn said as Thailand is preparing to gear up for quality tourists, health and wellness could be a good combination for resort destinations like Krabi if the province can add more wellness services.

Due to insufficient international standard hospitals with only a few small-sized private hospitals, most local residents and tourists have to seek wellness services in Phuket instead.

In terms of medical care for Covid-19 patients, she said the province has a risk management plan with over 4,466 beds in hospitals, hospitels, community isolation and home isolation. The occupancy rate of these facilities and locations is currently about 60%.

From Nov 1, Krabi as a blue zone province has relaxed many Covid-19 curbs after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration last month allowed alcohol to be served in four blue zone provinces -- Krabi, Bangkok, Phangnga and Phuket.

However, the provincial communicable disease committee in Krabi continues to impose a ban on the sale of alcohol at restaurants and only allows outlets in hotels certified with the SHA standard to serve alcohol to guests.