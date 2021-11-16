Cooperation key to building EV ecosystem

GWM's G-Charge Supercharging Station at Siam Square, Bangkok.

More private-state cooperation is needed to build an adequate electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Thailand, following the recent launch of EV fast-charging facilities at Siam Square in Bangkok.

The charging outlets, operated by Chinese sport utility vehicle manufacturer Great Wall Motor (GWM), is jointly invested by PEA Encom International Co, the clean energy arm of state-run Provincial Electricity Authority, which installed a solar system at the facility, named G-Charge Supercharging Station.

"Thailand's transition to future EV requires cooperation from all sectors as we need to foster consumer confidence," said Kulit Sombatsiri, permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry, who, together with GWM executives, presided over the opening ceremony of the station.

EV ecosystem development is part of the government's efforts to promote clean energy and transform Thailand into a low-carbon society.

Last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha vowed before participants at the world summit on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Scotland that Thailand will be "more aggressive in addressing climate change using every means possible".

Mr Kulit said the government wants to develop infrastructure to support EV market growth, with a plan to have public fast-charge stations providing 12,000 connectors by 2030.

The G-Charge Supercharging Station features three charging units, each with two CCS Type 2 connectors.

With six connectors with maximum charging load of 160 kilowatts, six electric vehicles can get charged simultaneously.

"Urgent infrastructure development is the key factor for tangibly building Thailand's EV ecosystem," said Steven Wang, vice-president of GWM Asean and Thailand. "This fast-charging station is just the beginning of our efforts."

The facilities will first serve drivers of GWM's ORA Good Cat free of charge during the launch period and motorists of other brands from December.

Three models of ORA Good Cat can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 32-40 minutes.

Michael Chong, assistant president of GWM Asean and Thailand, said the firm plans to build over 100 charging outlets across Thailand in 2023.