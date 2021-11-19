Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Telenor and CP Group in talks to merge telecom units
Business

Telenor and CP Group in talks to merge telecom units

published : 19 Nov 2021 at 15:19

writer: Reuters

Customers at a DTAC office in Bangkok. (File photo)
Customers at a DTAC office in Bangkok. (File photo)

OSLO: Norway's Telenor and Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

A deal, if completed, would merge the telecom operations of Telenor's Total Access Communication (DTAC) and CP Group's True Corporation (True).

"There are open issues outstanding and there is no certainty that the discussions will result in a final agreement.

"Telenor will not provide any further comments at this stage of the process," the Norwegian company said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Telenor and CP Group in talks to merge telecom units

OSLO: Norway's Telenor and Charoen Pokphand (CP Group) are in discussions to explore a potential merger of their telecom units in Thailand, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

15:19
Thailand

Narcotics police detail busts, shooting of suspect

Narcotics suppression officials seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills, 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 200kg of marijuana and arrested 12 suspects in seven cases this month, it was announced on Friday.

13:43
Thailand

+6,855 Covid cases

The number of new patients continues to fall, with the largest concentrations in Bangkok, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat, and daily deaths are down from 55 to 51.

13:30