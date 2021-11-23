AWC allots B3.43bn for wellness project

Mrs Wallapa, pictured third from left, at the signing ceremony to launch a riverside urban sanctuary of wellness at Lhong 1919.

Asset World Corporation Plc (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, plans to allocate 3.43 billion baht to develop an integrated wellness project comprising luxury hotels and residences, scheduled to open in 2026.

On Monday, AWC by the Riverfront Co -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of AWC -- signed a land and property lease contract with Wang Lee Co to rent the land and property located on Chiang Mai Road in Bangkok's Klong San district for 64 years to build a luxury wellness resort, which will be managed by The Ritz Carlton Hotel Co.

The total plot size of more than eight rai is situated by the Chao Phraya River opposite Talad Noi. The construction of the wellness resort will start this year under the River Journey concept, aiming to be a world-class riverside urban sanctuary and wellness hub that will attract health enthusiasts from all over the world.

According to Wallapa Traisorat, the company's chief executive and president, of the total investment, 1.26 billion baht will be for rental fee, with 2.16 billion baht slated for project development. The new riverside wellness resort comprises 82 hotel rooms measuring 69 square metres and 56 units of the luxury resident measuring 200 sq m.

"The new wellness resort is the model of sustainable wellness tourism to create better value for the wellness tourism industry and will become a destination for health and wellness travellers from around the globe," Mrs Wallapa said, adding that the new integrated wellness project is a part of the jigsaw to fulfil and connect a total of 12 AWC projects situated by the Chao Phraya under the River Journey concept that will create a unique riverfront experience.

Mrs Wallapa pointed out that the company is expanding to develop wellness resorts to respond to people's lifestyles and living in the future.

"The holistic healthcare approach is the new tourism model for the Chao Phraya River. It will build a better future for Thailand's tourism," Mrs Wallapa said.