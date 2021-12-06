Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New savings bonds in Q2
Business

New savings bonds in Q2

Issuance to offset budget deficit

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 09:30

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusorn

Mrs Patricia says attractive interest rates made the first batch of savings bonds appeal to investors. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Mrs Patricia says attractive interest rates made the first batch of savings bonds appeal to investors. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) is expected to issue another batch of government savings bonds, worth 70 billion baht, in the second quarter of next year to satisfy high demand, says director-general Patricia Mongkhonvanit.

The PDMO plans to offer total savings bonds worth 150 billion baht in fiscal 2022, of which 80 billion was the first batch available between Nov 15-Dec 3. They sold out soon after becoming available, Mrs Patricia said.

The bond issuance is to offset the country's budget deficit in fiscal 2022.

She said attractive interest rates for the first batch was a major reason for investors' enthusiastic response.

For example, the five-year bonds offer an average interest rate of 2.1%, while the 10-year bonds offer an average rate of 3%. The government bonds also carry low risk.

The timing of these bond offerings is designed to appeal to investors, as their release differs from corporate bond issuance, said Mrs Patricia.

In the first batch, bonds worth 10 billion baht were available to individual investors on the "Sasom Bond Mung Kung" e-wallet, abbreviated to "Sor Bor Mor" in Thai, on Krungthai Bank's Pao Tang mobile app. These bonds were sold out within 12 minutes after the offering started on Nov 15.

Of the remaining 70 billion baht, bonds worth 55 billion were for individual investors. They were offered between Nov 22-Dec 3 at the counters of four dealer banks -- Krungthai Bank, Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank -- and their mobile banking apps.

The remaining 15 billion baht of bonds was for non-profit organisations. They were on offer only at the counters of the four bank dealers from Nov 24-Dec 3.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Residents in shadow of Indonesia volcano reckon with ruin

Surrounded by an apocalyptic scene of molten ash and mud, locals who live in the shadow of Indonesia's Mount Semeru combed through ruined belongings Sunday after their homes were blanketed by its eruption a day earlier.

5 Dec 2021
Sports

Thai footballers beat Timor Leste for first win under new coach

Thailand beat Timor Leste 2-0 on Sunday as the War Elephants started their campaign to win the AFF Suzuki Cup football crown in Singapore.

5 Dec 2021
Photos

Their Majesties lay foundation stone

Their Majesties the King and Queen lay the foundation stone for a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at a new public park in Dusit district of Bangkok under construction in honour of the late king on Sunday. (Photos by Arnun Cholmahatrakool)

5 Dec 2021