Govt maintains land and building tax for another 2 years
published : 7 Dec 2021 at 15:15
writer: Reuters
The cabinet on Tuesday approved the maintaining of the existing tax rates for land and building for a further two years, a government spokesperson said.
Taxes for agriculture, residential and vacant land between 0.01% to 0.7% were approved by the cabinet and will be reviewed again in 2024, Ratchada Thanadirek said.
In comparison, the average property tax rate for a single-family home in the United States is 1.1% of assessed fair market value.