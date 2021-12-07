Govt maintains land and building tax for another 2 years

A view of the Esse Sukhumvit 36 condominium in Bangkok (photo supplied)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the maintaining of the existing tax rates for land and building for a further two years, a government spokesperson said.

Taxes for agriculture, residential and vacant land between 0.01% to 0.7% were approved by the cabinet and will be reviewed again in 2024, Ratchada Thanadirek said.

In comparison, the average property tax rate for a single-family home in the United States is 1.1% of assessed fair market value.