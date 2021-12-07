Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt maintains land and building tax for another 2 years
Business

Govt maintains land and building tax for another 2 years

published : 7 Dec 2021 at 15:15

writer: Reuters

A view of the Esse Sukhumvit 36 condominium in Bangkok (photo supplied)
A view of the Esse Sukhumvit 36 condominium in Bangkok (photo supplied)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the maintaining of the existing tax rates for land and building for a further two years, a government spokesperson said.

Taxes for agriculture, residential and vacant land between 0.01% to 0.7% were approved by the cabinet and will be reviewed again in 2024, Ratchada Thanadirek said. 

In comparison, the average property tax rate for a single-family home in the United States is 1.1% of assessed fair market value.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two arrested for car-loan theft fraud

Police arrested a man and a woman for allegedly stealing a car pledged as collateral for a 30,000 baht loan, refusing to return it when the owner tried to pay back the money owed.

14:50
Thailand

Construction crane collapses onto rented rooms, kills 1, injures 3

A huge crane at a condominium construction site collapsed onto an adjoining row of rented rooms in Bang Bo district of Samut Prakan, killing one person and injuring three others, late Tuesday morning.

13:22
Thailand

+3,525 Covid cases

The Public Health Ministry reports there were 31 more coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,525 new Covid-19 patients registered on Monday.

13:20