Bank of Thailand expects economy to return to pre-Covid levels in 2023

The economy is expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) governor told a business forum on Thursday.

"Recovery will be slow and uneven ... because Covid hit us in the soft underbelly in the tourism sector," BoT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said.