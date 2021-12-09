Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Britain agrees digital trade deal with Singapore
Business

Britain agrees digital trade deal with Singapore

published : 9 Dec 2021 at 19:03

writer: Reuters

LONDON: Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a digital trade deal with Singapore, the first digitally-focussed trade pact signed by a European nation.

Britain said the agreement in principle would overhaul outdated trade rules and open up opportunities in Singapore, viewed as a global leader in digital.

"It is the first digital trade deal ever signed by a European nation and will slash red tape, cut costs and support well-paid jobs across the whole UK," trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

Last month the UK's Board of Trade said that a Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore would demonstrate the potential for digital trade rules to others in the World Trade Organization.

Britain said the trading relationship with Singapore was worth 16 billion pounds ($21 billion) in 2020.

"While we await further details on how these provisions will work for firms practically, we also look forward to seeing similar agreements announced in 2022 with our partners and friends across the world," said City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Britain agrees digital trade deal with Singapore

LONDON: Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a digital trade deal with Singapore, the first digitally-focussed trade pact signed by a European nation.

19:03
World

UK's Johnson left reeling over Christmas party scandal

LONDON: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday faced a political backlash for imposing new virus restrictions and public fury about whether a Downing Street Christmas party last year broke lockdown rules.

17:45
World

Philippines anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights' despite 'killer caveat' strikedown

The Philippines' highest court has struck down a "killer caveat" in President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial anti-terrorism law, but critics said Thursday the rest of the legislation still threatened human rights.

17:22