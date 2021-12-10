House panel to weigh up legal casinos

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasae was on Thursday selected to lead an extraordinary House committee studying a proposal to open a casino-entertainment complex to attract foreign visitors and make additional revenue for the government.

Mr Atirat said three to five sub-panels would look into the feasibility and pros and cons of the proposal and they should wrap up their study within the 90-day time-frame set by the House of Representatives.

He said the study result would be sent to the government.

"The prime minister and the government don't have any instructions because this is the House's call," he added.

The committee was set up last week comprising 60 members -- 15 representatives from the cabinet and 45 others from parties. They would explore revenue and tax collections from legalised casinos and measures to deal with illegal dens and online gambling activities.

Bhumjaithai Party MP for Uthai Thani Chada Thaiseth yesterday backed the proposal, saying the country was in need of a money spinner and it would be a welcome boost to the economy.

He suggested that a casino should be introduced at an airport first and that it should cater to international travellers only.

"If we decide to get a casino, we have to make it quick. More than a hundred committees were set up to study this proposal and that's it. I think this is the proper time to do it," he said.