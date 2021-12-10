Section
10 countries including Thailand simulate cyber attack on global financial system
Business

10 countries including Thailand simulate cyber attack on global financial system

published : 10 Dec 2021 at 04:47

writer: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel on Thursday led a 10-country simulation of a major cyber attack on the global financial system in an attempt to increase cooperation that could help to minimise any potential damage to financial markets and banks.

Participants in the initiative, called "Collective Strength", also included treasury officials from Thailand, Ithe United States, the United Kingodm, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as representatives from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Bank of International Settlements.

The simulated cyber attack evolved over 10 days, with sensitive data emerging on the Dark Web along with fake news reports that ultimately caused chaos in global markets and a run on banks.

The simulation featured several types of attacks that impacted global foreign exchange and bond markets, liquidity, integrity of data and transactions between importers and exporters.

"These events are creating havoc in the financial markets," said a narrator of a film shown to the participants as part of the simulation and seen by Reuters.

Israeli government officials said that such threats are possible in the wake of the many high profile cyber attacks on large companies, and that the only way to contain any damage is through global cooperation since current cyber security is not always strong enough.

"Attackers are 10 steps ahead of the defender," Micha Weis, financial cyber manager at Israel's Finance Ministry, told Reuters.

