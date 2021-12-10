More flights seen at Thai airports in December

New arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport, the country’s gateway, are instructed to go to a health-screening area on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Reservation for international flights to main airports in Thailand has jumped more than 20% this month as the country is entering the high season for tourism.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) said on Thursday night that confirmed slots for airlines from overseas destinations this month had accounted for 9,483 flights so far this month, a 24% rise from November.

The airport-operating agency also said a total of 17,132 flights would land at its airports in the last two months of this year, most of them in December.

The increasing number of flights reflected more air travel to Thailand during the peak season of the tourism sector, AoT said. More flights will likely be added this month, said the state-owned airport operator.

Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket are its facilities serving international travellers since the government reopened the country on Nov 1.

A total of 186,938 travellers entered the country since the reopening day, mainly through Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, according to Department of Disease Control data to Wednesday.

Americans and Germans were top international visitors arriving in the kingdom.