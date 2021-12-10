Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
More flights seen at Thai airports in December
Business

More flights seen at Thai airports in December

published : 10 Dec 2021 at 11:14

writer: Sutthiwit Chaiyutvorakan

New arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport, the country’s gateway, are instructed to go to a health-screening area on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
New arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport, the country’s gateway, are instructed to go to a health-screening area on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Reservation for international flights to main airports in Thailand has jumped more than 20% this month as the country is entering the high season for tourism.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) said on Thursday night that confirmed slots for airlines from overseas destinations this month had accounted for 9,483 flights so far this month, a 24% rise from November.

The airport-operating agency also said a total of 17,132 flights would land at its airports in the last two months of this year, most of them in December.

The increasing number of flights reflected more air travel to Thailand during the peak season of the tourism sector, AoT said. More flights will likely be added this month, said the state-owned airport operator.

Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket are its facilities serving international travellers since the government reopened the country on Nov 1.

A total of 186,938 travellers entered the country since the reopening day, mainly through Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket, according to Department of Disease Control data to Wednesday.

Americans and Germans were top international visitors arriving in the kingdom.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

THE HAGUE - The EU medicines watchdog said Thursday the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organization warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads.

9 Dec 2021
Thailand

Chinese hackers targeted Thailand, other SE Asian nations - report

Chinese hackers this year targeted military and civilian organisations in several Southeast Asian nations, particularly those with similar territorial claims or strategic infrastructure projects, suggesting the involvement of the state, a US-based cybersecurity firm said in new research released late Wednesday.

9 Dec 2021
Business

Britain agrees digital trade deal with Singapore

LONDON: Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a digital trade deal with Singapore, the first digitally-focussed trade pact signed by a European nation.

9 Dec 2021