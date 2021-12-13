Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ministry unveils shipping routes along east corridor
Business

Ministry unveils shipping routes along east corridor

published : 13 Dec 2021 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Ministry of Transport has unveiled a domestic route map for its national shipping line to promote freight transport from the east to the south which is expected to be completed by next year.

It is part of the ministry's plan to connect the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) with the land bridge megaproject linking Chumphon on the eastern coast of the Gulf of Thailand to Ranong on the Andaman Sea, serving as a major transit port to connect the Pacific and Indian oceans.

An initial feasibility study has suggested that both domestic and international shipping lines are needed to connect transport in the Gulf of Thailand, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Sunday.

For domestic shipping, the Harbour Department has worked with Seahorse Ferries Co Ltd to run a new gulf ferry route from Chuk Samet port in Chon Buri's Sattahip to Southern port in Songkhla. A trial started last month and the service is expected to start by next year. The line is expected to reduce the use of trucks to about 90,000 each year for road freight transport, he said.

In addition to the international shipping line, which the ministry could also provide, the eastern line will cover regional shipping to countries such as South Korea, Japan and China.

The western line will provide freight service for the Bay of Bengal Initiative Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) which expecting to complete by the second quarter of next year. The BIMSTEC comprise Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Mr Saksayam said the Blue Dolphin ferry was certified by the department with internationally-certified equipment to ensure safety. It is capable of carrying about 100 vehicles and 536 passengers for weekly trips, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

New battery plant 'crucial' for EV work

The SET-listed Energy Absolute Plc (EA) on Sunday opened its battery and energy storage system (ESS) production facility, which is said to have the largest production capacity in Asean.

12 Dec 2021
World

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

LIVERPOOL: The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine.

12 Dec 2021
Thailand

'Family first'

The Bangkok Post Group chairman's son Patsarakorn "Pok" Chirathivat has emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour, resolves to spend more time with his family.

12 Dec 2021