Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt extends investment incentives, eyeing B500bn in 2022
Business

Govt extends investment incentives, eyeing B500bn in 2022

published : 20 Dec 2021 at 21:44

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary-general, The Board of Investment (Photo supplied)
FILE PHOTO: Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary-general, The Board of Investment (Photo supplied)

The government on Monday extended an investment incentive scheme to try and bolster the country's economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and said it expects more than 500 billion baht of investment pledges next year.

That forecast is similar to around 600 billion baht in both domestic and foreign investment applications lodged this year, an increase on the 481 billion baht seen the year previous, the Board of Investment (BoI) said.

The agency's head Duangjai Asawachintachit said the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic necessitated a one-year extension of a scheme that includes tax exemptions for large-scale investment projects.

"We are seeing an improvement in the overall business sentiment, but the ongoing uncertainties related to new variants of Covid-19 require continuous incentives to support investment," Ms Duangjai said.

The BoI also approved a one-year extension of incentives for investments in a special economic zone in the east of the country, a centrepiece of government efforts to nurture high-tech industries. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

November exports jump 24.7% y/y

Exports rose a more-than-expected 24.7% in November from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference on Monday.

14:37
Thailand

+2,525 Covid cases

The number of new patients is down, with 42 of them from overseas, but the daily coronavirus-related death toll is up, to 31 from the 22 last reported.

14:00
World

Hong Kong leader hails 'patriots only' vote despite record low turnout

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader on Monday hailed the outcome of a "patriots only" legislature election that saw a record low voter turnout and government loyalists sweep every seat.

13:45