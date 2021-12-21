Domestic car sales dip in Nov, better outlook seen

FILE PHOTO: People stand around a Mazda CX-30 car on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2021 in Bangkok on Dec 2, 2021. (AFP)

Domestic car sales in Thailand fell 3.2% in November from a year after a 13% fall in the previous month, thanks to the country's broader reopening and government support measures, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

In November, car sales were 71,716 vehicles, the highest in eight months, and 668,520 cars in January-November. The FTI expects its full-year sales target of 750,000 to be achieved.

In 2022, the FTI forecast domestic sales of 800,000 to 850,000 cars, and car exports of 900,000 to 950,000 units.

"But we also have to look at the Covid-19 situation and how severe a microchip shortage will be," Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division told a briefing.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi. The industry accounts for about 10% of gross domestic product and manufacturing jobs.

In November, car exports jumped 32.6% to 98,829 units, also the highest in eight months, having benefited from a global recovery, Mr Surapong said.

Car exports in January-November were 857,887, already exceeding a target of 850,000 cars, he added.