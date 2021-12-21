Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cabinet approves new stimulus plan
Business

Cabinet approves new stimulus plan

New phases of co-payment, shop and refund programmes win nod

published : 21 Dec 2021 at 18:37

writer: Reuters and Online Reporters

People shop for New Year gift baskets at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Dec 9. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
People shop for New Year gift baskets at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Dec 9. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved another package of measures to boost consumption and support an economy still struggling with the collapse of its vital tourism sector.

The measures include a tax deduction of 30,000 baht for shoppers, an extension of the existing co-payment scheme and a cut in property transfer fees, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a news conference after the meeting.

The fourth phase of the popular co-payment scheme in which the government subsidises half of the spending at small stores will likely take place in March and April next year. The current phase ends on Dec 31.

In addition, six New Year "gifts" were approved:

  • A new phase of the Shop and Refund programme for total spending of 30,000 baht at VAT-registered stores from Jan 1 to Feb 15 next year. The amount will be tax-deductible. 

  • One-year exemption of sale licences for liquor, tobacco and playing cards

  • A deduction of the jet-fuel excise tax

  • A one-year extension of the discounted 0.01% ownership transfer and registration fees for houses priced not more than 3 million baht

  • A five-year extension of tax measures and fee cut to support debt restructuring by financial institutions 

  • Lending interest cuts and refunds at state banks for debtors with good credi  

The Energy Ministry will also fix the diesel retail price at no more than 30 baht a litre until at least next March and continues to keep fuel prices at current levels until Jan 4.

Also on Tuesday, the finance minister said he expected the economy to expand 4% next year after only 1% growth predicted for this year, helped by domestic consumption and exports.

Public spending will remain a key driver of growth next year, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a news conference. The ministry planned to sell 30 billion baht of government savings bonds in January, he added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

Domestic car sales drop 3.2% y/y in November

Domestic car sales fell 3.2% in November from a year earlier to 71,716 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

11:24
World

Singapore finds first local Omicron cluster, expects more cases

Singapore reported its first suspected local omicron cluster, a group of three Covid-19 infections traced to a gym, the health ministry said in a statement late Monday.

10:59
Thailand

Young girl shot while children playing alone in room

KANCHANABURI: A five-year-old girl died from her wounds when a shotgun discharged while she and two young boys were playing alone in a room in a village chief's house in Phanom Thuan district on Monday.

10:55