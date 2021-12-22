Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bank of Thailand holds key rate at record low, as expected
Business

Bank of Thailand holds key rate at record low, as expected

published : 22 Dec 2021 at 14:40

writer: Reuters

(Bangkok Post file photo)
(Bangkok Post file photo)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) left its key interest rate steady for a 13th straight meeting on Wednesday as it sought to maintain support for the pandemic-hit economy, while it slightly upgraded its growth outlook for this year.

The BoT’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at a record low of 0.50% at its final review of the year.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BoT to stay on hold this week.

The BoT slightly raised its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.9% versus the 0.7% projected in September. It slightly decreased its 2022 growth estimate to 3.4% from 3.9% previously.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

25 Thais from tour group have Omicron

Most of the group of 31 Thais who returned from a pilgrimage to the Islamic holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Dec 15 have now been found to have been infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

05:00
Thailand

Quarantine back for travellers

The government has decided to temporarily suspend the entry of both Thais and foreign arrivals under the "Test & Go" scheme and restore mandatory quarantine in a bid to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay.

04:00
World

Putin warns West of military measures over Ukraine threats

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia was prepared to take military steps in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

01:45