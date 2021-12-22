Bank of Thailand holds key rate at record low, as expected

(Bangkok Post file photo)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) left its key interest rate steady for a 13th straight meeting on Wednesday as it sought to maintain support for the pandemic-hit economy, while it slightly upgraded its growth outlook for this year.

The BoT’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at a record low of 0.50% at its final review of the year.

All 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BoT to stay on hold this week.

The BoT slightly raised its 2021 economic growth forecast to 0.9% versus the 0.7% projected in September. It slightly decreased its 2022 growth estimate to 3.4% from 3.9% previously.