Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Test and Go' freeze could hit Phuket
Business

'Test and Go' freeze could hit Phuket

Fears grow visitors will head elsewhere

published : 23 Dec 2021 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The suspension of the "Test & Go" scheme could affect foreign tourists arriving in Phuket via its sandbox scheme, the island's tourist association said on Wednesday.

Under Test & Go, fully vaccinated visitors from 63 countries and territories were exempt from quarantine and required to spend just a single night at a hotel that passed the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certification.

However, the government has announced the suspension of this scheme and other sandbox entries -- except the Phuket Sandbox -- and frozen the Thailand Pass system over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

Tourists who registered to arrive before Jan 10 can still enter the country. For now, there are about 200,000 applicants and 110,000 have been approved.

The Phuket Sandbox is now the only way for new arrivals in Thailand to avoid quarantine unless they have already been approved through the Test & Go and Thailand Pass system. "The suspension of the Test & Go scheme will have an inevitable impact. But it is necessary to keep the economy going," said Bhummikitti Raktaengam, the tourist association president.

Phuket mainly has tourists from Russia and Kazakhstan at present and these countries can still enter via the Phuket Sandbox despite the change in other entry systems, he said.

The changes have led to two questions, he said: whether they will curb the number of foreign tourists in Thailand, or whether they will change their destination to Phuket instead. Nevertheless, the changes have raised concerns among business operators in the hospitality sector on Koh Samui, which had seen flight bookings and hotel reservations increase. They now fear another slump is on the cards.

Wittaya Wangphattanathon, a hotel owner on Hat Chaweng Beach, said many hotels have hired more staff during the peak season, were caught off guard by the move and fear further economic damage. Mr Wittaya called on the government to review the policy, as many tourists have made reservations at hotels. He also wants Koh Samui opened via a sandbox as most residents have been inoculated.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Over 4,400 Myanmar refugees flee to Thailand to escape fighting

Over 4,400 people from Myanmar have fled into the country since Thursday last week to escape clashes between government soldiers and an armed ethnic minority group, the Thai military said Wednesday.

22 Dec 2021
World

EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row

BRUSSELS: The EU said Wednesday it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw.

22 Dec 2021
World

France jabs kids, Chinese city locks down as Omicron surges

PARIS: France started vaccinating children over five and China plunged a city into a strict lockdown on Wednesday as governments scramble to contain fresh virus surges driven by the Omicron variant.

22 Dec 2021