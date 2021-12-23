Section
Economy to perform better next year despite Omicron - FinMin
Business

Economy to perform better next year despite Omicron - FinMin

published : 23 Dec 2021 at 10:30

writer: Reuters

Thailand's economy is likely to perform better next year, despite uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The country's vital tourism sector, in particular, should be recovering after a reopening, and the improved global economy will also support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a Money Expo. 

He has forecast economic growth of 4% in 2022.

