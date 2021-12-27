Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Incentives considered to pave way for startups
Business

Incentives considered to pave way for startups

published : 27 Dec 2021 at 04:55

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith
Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith

The government is considering using tax incentives to support the growth of startups, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

He said the measure could be either an income tax reduction or an income tax exemption for Thai and foreign venture capital funds that invest in startups. The Revenue Department is working out the details of the plan.

The government introduced new tax incentives and measures this year to promote local businesses and ensure fair treatment in the tax system, as well as to boost the country's revenue.

One new tax introduced this year is the e-service tax, which became effective from September.

This law stipulates foreign electronic service providers and electronic platforms that receive income of more than 1.8 million baht per year from providing electronic services to non-VAT (value-added tax) registered customers in the country are obliged to register for VAT, file VAT returns and pay VAT by calculating output tax.

More than 100 online platform operators have already registered to pay VAT in Thailand.

Thailand's enforcement of the e-service tax law follows in the footsteps of more than 60 countries around the globe collecting VAT from foreign e-service operators earning income in their territories.

A ministry source who requested anonymity said Thailand is undertaking tax system reform to increase revenue.

The government has spent more recently to mitigate the impact of the prolonged pandemic and kept the VAT rate at 7% for another two years, instead of the ceiling rate of 10%.

The administration also introduced two emergency loan decrees to allow it to borrow 1.5 trillion baht to fight the pandemic lull and inflate the flagging economy.

In related news, the government missed its revenue collection target. In fiscal 2021, which ended in September, it collected net revenue of 2.37 trillion baht, less than the target by 307 billion baht. The figure is 0.7% lower than the amount for the same period last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Thailand to face Indonesia in Suzuki Cup final

Five-times champions Thailand will take on Indonesia in the Suzuki Cup final next week after Mano Polking's side drew 0-0 with Southeast Asian title holders Vietnam on Sunday to advance with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

26 Dec 2021
Thailand

Over 5,000 flee clashes along Thai-Myanmar border to Tak

Recent clashes between the Myanmar military and the ethnic Karen resistance movement across the border have prompted more than 5,000 people from Myanmar to flee into Tak's Mae Sot district, authorities said.

26 Dec 2021
Thailand

Omicron in Chiang Mai

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in two foreigners visiting Chiang Mai, with confirmation from more lab tests expected in two days.

26 Dec 2021