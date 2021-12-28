'Post' names CEOs of the year

The 'Bangkok Post' is recognising Thailand's outstanding CEOs for their efforts in leading the success of their companies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Best CEO in Lifetime Achievement, Harald Link, Chairman and President of B. GRIMM

The Bangkok Post, Thailand's leading English-language news media outlet, this year launched its "Bangkok Post CEO of the Year 2021" campaign for the first time.

The awards, in which voting started on July 21, cover notable recipients in the business sector.

The accolades honour and congratulate chief executive officers for their roles in management and spearheading their organisations' success throughout the year.

In many cases they have also made significant contributions to society and the economy.

The awards were judged based on two methods: popular votes, 80% drawn from Bangkok Post readers and subscribers and the rest from the general public; and consideration by a panel of judges.

People voted on our website or social media.

In total, 21 awards are being given.

Details of why the winners are being recognised and why they have caught the public's imagination will be unveiled over the coming days.

The "Bangkok Post CEO of the Year 2021" is designed to recognise CEOs, presidents and leaders based in Thailand who have developed strategies to create enterprises of the future.

Through our online webinars and interviews, the awards aim to inspire and challenge executives with new perspectives to expand and strengthen their business vision.

In a changing world moving towards the "Next Normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the question is clear: how will executives overcome business hurdles?

These industry leaders provide some of the crucial answers as they confront the unique challenge of ensuring their businesses' prosperity during Covid-19. We'd like to thank our readers for taking part in the competition.

Best CEO in Innovative Creativity, Dr Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of T&B Media Global (Thailand) Co, Ltd

Best CEO in Medical Science, Suthira Taychakhoonavudh, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Baiya Phytopharm

Best CEO in the Financial and Banking Industry, Kattiya Indaravijaya, Chief Executive Officer Kasikornbank Pcl

Best CEO in the Information Technology Services Industry, Nontawat Poomchusri, Country Managing Director of Accenture Thailand

Best CEO in Manufacturing Industry, Aloke Lohia, Group Chief Executive Officer of Indorama Ventures Pcl

Best CEO in Food & Beverage Industry, Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer Charoen Pokphand Food Public Company Limited

Transformation Leader of the Year, Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

Visionary of the Year, Dr Arak Sutivong, Chief Executive Officer of SCB 10X

Professional Hero of the Year, Alex Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Express (Thailand) Pcl

Start-up Founder of the Year, Komsan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Flash Express Company Ltd

Best CEO in Digital Enabling, Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS)

Inspirer of the Year, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co, Ltd

Rising Star of the Year, Srihanath Lamsam, Managing Director of Robinhood food delivery platform developed by Purple Ventures Co, Ltd

Best CEO in Digital Finance, Payong Srivanich, President and Executive Director of Krungthai Bank PCL

Best CEO in Energy Transformation, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Public Company Ltd

Best CEO in Real Estate Excellence, Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of Asset World Corp Plc (AWC)

Best CEO in Retail Excellence, Yol Phokasub, Chief Executive Officer of Central Retail Corporation Public Company Ltd

Best CEO in ICT Solutions Excellence, Abel Deng, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co, Ltd

Best CEO in Global Food Transformation, Dan Pathomvanich, Chief Executive Officer of NR Instant Produce Public Company Limited (NRF)