GBDi set to grow on splitting from Depa

The Government Big Data Institute (GBDi) is set to depart from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) to serve as a key national driving force for big data analytics following high demand, while the move is expected to help unlock the limit of its budget support.

The GBDi, which was established in 2019 to promote the analysis and management of big data for state agencies, will change its name to the National Big Data Institute (NBDi) and increase the number of staff from 70 to 200 by the end of 2022.

The departure plan was approved by the National Digital Economy and Society Committee in November but still requires cabinet approval, which is expected to take place in March 2022.

Depa president and chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said data analytics and cybersecurity are crucial for the overall economy and enterprises in the digital ecosystem.

Big data analytics is vital for the development of the government's digital policy and GBDi is the major organisation to deal with data analysis for government policymaking.

GBDi also works with other government agencies on big data projects and serves as one of the three core drivers for digital transformation development in the country. The other two drivers are the Internet of Things (IoT) Institute and the Startups Institute.

Demand for big data analytics is projected to skyrocket in the near future and GBDi's operation under the Depa may no longer be suitable and the government agreed to split the GBDi from the Depa as its role has been expanding, Mr Nuttapon said.

GBDi has played a role in various key digital projects by the government, including a study and design of IT architecture for the public health sector, development of applications and platforms for the tourism sector and design of big data architecture and comprehensive virtualisation dashboard for the agriculture sector.

Mr Nuttapon said Depa set out various missions to be undertaken in 2022, including the dVenture programme aimed at accelerating growth of startups, smart city ambassadors, eatsHUB delivery platform, d-Station sales agent for startups' products and the list of digital services for government procurement.

Depa will make the list of digital services which comply with the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) standard and labelling scheme called dSure, which can guarantee the functionality, safety and security of digital products for government procurement.

Private enterprises which purchase the digital products and services on the list will also be eligible for a 200% corporate income tax deduction.

Some 500 products and services are targeted to be on the list in 2022.

Referring to the eatsHUB platform, Mr Nuttapon said the project is developed in collaboration with SET-listed TV Direct, a home shopping operator. It is aimed at becoming a national food delivery platform that could promote the ecosystem of small and roadside eateries.

The commission fee collected from eateries, also known as gross profit (GP) could be around 8-10% in the initial stage, he said.

The platform focuses on services for each community that involves eateries and drivers within 1-5 kilometres, with various features provided including a point of sales system, self-promotion campaigns, a messaging service and a call centre.