Making a name for themselves

This year was filled with efforts by heavyweights from the world of business and young talents aimed at ushering Thailand through the Covid-19 crisis and shaping its future along a path towards a digital and more liveable society. In addition to economic boosters and digitalisation, LGBTQ+ also made the headlines in a business context.

Mr Komsan established Flash Express in 2018.

Komsan: Thailand's first unicorn

Having a strong tech team, moving fast, working hard, and daring to dream big have all been key drivers in enabling parcel delivery service operator Flash Express to become Thailand's first unicorn this year.

With 30-year-old founder and chief executive Komsan Lee at the helm, the company is now aiming high and hopes to be among the top three within Asean's logistics service market over the next five years.

The company had only been operating for three years when in May it managed to raise US$150 million (4.6 billion baht) in Series D+ and E funding, becoming the country's first unicorn.

Mr Komsan, who was born into a poor family in Chiang Rai, went through various kinds of jobs before starting Flash Express in 2018.

Flash Express launched at just the right time as e-commerce was starting to surge.

The company is now gearing up for business expansion within Asean, including in Laos and the Philippines.

In the domestic market, Flash Express collaborated with logistics company JWD InfoLogistics and Thailand Post to launch a cold chain express delivery service in August.

Mr Sanan says several factors mean Srithai will reduce export activities.

Sanan: Connecting the dots

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman and president of SET-listed Srithai Superware Plc -- the world's largest melamine manufacturer -- became the 25th chairman of Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) in March, just a month before the country recorded its first case of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Under Mr Sanan's leadership, the chamber's new directors have highlighted a "Connect the Dots" policy to signify the role business plays in linking the networks of government, the private sector and the people to revitalise the country's economy, which has been battered by the pandemic, and upgrade it to achieve sustainable growth over the long term.

Under the Connect the Dots policy, the TCC vowed to help revitalise the economy within 99 days as of March 29, the day Mr Sanan was officially appointed TCC chairman.

Speeding up Covid-19 jabs was the TCC's core policy as rapid vaccination was able to provide a way to restore business confidence and supported the state's plan to reopen the country from July.

Mr Jirayut suggests the ability to adapt is key to survival.

Jirayut: A digital trailblazer

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, chief executive and founder of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, became an overnight sensation this year after Bitkub Online -- Thailand's largest digital asset exchange -- ascended to achieve unicorn status through its joint venture worth 17.85 billion baht with SCBx Group, one of Thailand's oldest commercial banks.

Analysts suggest Mr Jirayut is likely to gain about 8 billion baht from the sale of a 51% stake in the digital exchange which he co-founded, turning him into a billionaire at the age of 31.

This massive acquisition deal served as a wake-up call to the country's commercial banking industry to expedite its digital transformation and adjust its business strategy to compete with digital banks and survive in an increasingly digitalised world.

Mr Jirayut revealed that one of the key factors for Bitkub's success is its modern way of thinking and its digital-based working system that allows the employees to run its business entirely online without having to work from an office.

This system helps Bitkub cut costs and provides it with flexibility and adaptability which are deemed to be the most important traits every firm needs to survive in an ever-changing economic landscape.

"Don't be afraid of change. The person with adaptability is the one who survives. People need to constantly update their knowledge in their own fields of work, reskill, upskill, unlearn the ways of the old world, and learn new things", said Mr Jirayut.

Mr Srettha granted equal marriage leave rights for LGBTQ+ couples.

Srettha: Change agent

Srettha Thavisin, president and chief executive of SET-listed developer Sansiri Plc, is a transformational leader who has not only initiated new strategies in the property market but also spearheads social changes.

His social initiative this year focuses on equality with the key message "Live Equally", which promotes gender equality and social equality.

Mr Srettha announced this month that Sansiri's LGBTQ+ staff who wish to marry are now granted seven days marriage leave, the same period granted to heterosexual members of staff getting wed.

Last year, Sansiri was the first developer to encourage LGBTQ+ homebuying couples to co-apply for a mortgage loan in coordination with several banks including SCB, Kasikornbank and UOB.

Sansiri was also the first Thai company to sign the United Nations Global Standards of Conduct for Business last year to promote LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

This year, Sansiri also invested 2 billion baht to acquire a 15% stake in XSpring Digital Co, which specialises in tokenisation based on blockchain technology, and became its major shareholder.

Both launched the SIRIHUB investment token, Thailand's first SEC-regulated real estate-backed investment token.

Mr Supant urges the press to promote the MiT campaign.

Supant: Made in Thailand

Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), is among the most influential business leaders in Thailand, but in media circles he is known as the "MiT man".

MiT in this case stands for Made in Thailand, a business campaign vigorously promoted by Mr Supant, who has served three stints as chairman of the FTI, as part of his efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which have borne a heavy brunt of the pandemic.

The campaign promotes the use of locally made products in state development projects. It is meant to help local businesses -- notably SMEs -- and at the same time boost the economy.

"The FTI and I initiated and planned the MiT over many years until it was translated into action this year," Mr Supant said.

Mr Supant not only asked the government to support the campaign, but often urged reporters to help promote it. This is why they labelled him "Mr MiT".