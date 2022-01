Cabinet approves 2.7% hike in budget for 2023 fiscal year

The Pink Line train is seen under construction in Bangkok, as the government plans more mass transit rail projects in the capital and other key cities this year. The cabinet on Tuesday approved a 2.7% hike in the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a 3.185 trillion baht budget for the 2023 fiscal year, a government spokesman said in a statement.

The budget was 2.74%, or 85 billion baht, higher than the previous year, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. Thailand's 2023 fiscal year begins in October 2022 and ends in September 2023.