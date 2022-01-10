Bank of Thailand sees lower H1 growth due to Omicron outbreak

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) said on Monday the country's economy could see lower growth in the first half of 2022 than a base case scenario due to uncertainties caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Thailand is expected to bring its Omicron outbreak under control within the first quarter of the year and see an economic impact only in the first half of the year," the BoT said in a statement at an analysts' meeting.