B1.4bn approved for programmes to reduce cost of living

People queue for noodle soup at a shop in Silom that displays increased prices. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the allocation of 1.48 billion baht from the central budget to fund programmes to reduce the cost of living over a period of three months.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the proposal was tabled by the Commerce Ministry.

The ministry planned to organise a discount campaign at 3,000 distribution points, with Thong Fah (Blue Flag) low-price schemes to distribute essential goods to communities nationwide. There would be at least 50 mobile units in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

The project would have a duration of 90 days.

He said discounted items would include farm products, chicken, eggs and other essential goods from retail and wholesale suppliers. They would be available at community centres, convenience stores, fresh markets, local department stores, markets, petrol stations and mobile groceries.

Mr Thanakorn said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Commerce Ministry to brief the cabinet every week on measures to curb prices.

The government also asked for cooperation from manufacturers in freezing retail prices as long as possible to ease the rising cost of living, he said.